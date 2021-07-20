Your 1 lakh would have become 5 lakh in one year in this stock

As the name suggests, Goodluck India share price has remained a milking cow for its share holders throughout the year. Yesterday on 19th July 2021, Goodluck India share price hit its 10 per cent upper circuit while in the last 5 trade session, Goodluck India shares have jumped over 31 per cent. Goodluck India stock price has surged over 81 per cent in last one month while in the last six month, it has yielded around 157 per cent. However, when we look at the last one year return of Goodluck India shares, it is staggering near 400 per cent. So, the stock has delivered four times return to its share holder in the last one year.