Your 1 lakh would have become 57 lakh in this BSE SME stock in one year

Multibagger stocks 2021: Equity return in the year 2021 is robust and stock market experts are of the opinion that it is because of the strong rebound of the markets after the heavy selloff post-first wave of Covid-19. But, for surprise to the street followers, the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 in India includes BSE SME stocks too. Aditya Vision shares are glaring example of it. The BSE SME listed stock has been skyrocketing throughout the year and it has ended in the green zone in last 4 out of 5 trade sessions.

Aditya Vision share price history

Aditya Vision share price history

Aditya Vision stock is a BSE SME listed stock that got listed in December 2016. Today, the Bihar-based retailer stock price had crashed 5 per cent but in the last 5 trade sessions, it has gained near 10 per cent by surging from ₹1286.90 per stock levels to ₹1415.20 per stock mark at BSE.

However, in the last one month, Aditya Vision share price has surged from ₹607.20 mark to ₹1415.20 levels — yielding more than 133 per cent for its share holders. If we look at the history of this SME listed stock in the last 6 months, it has shot up from ₹81.45 to ₹1415.20 per stock levels — giving robust 1637 per cent return to its share holders. However, in the last one year, this BSE SME listed stock has surged from ₹24.70 to ₹1415.20 per stock levels — yielding near 5630 per cent to its share holders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from Aditya vision share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock five days ago and had remained invested in the stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹1.10 lakh. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the BSE SME counter one month ago and had remained invested in it till today, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.33 lakh. But, if the investor had investor invested in Aditya Vision shares 6 months ago and had remained invested in it, its ₹1 lalkh would have become ₹17.37 lakh.

