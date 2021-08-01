Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Your 1 lakh would have become 57 lakh in this BSE SME stock in one year

Your 1 lakh would have become 57 lakh in this BSE SME stock in one year

Premium
Multibagger stocks 2021: If the investor had investor invested in this shares 6 months ago and had remained invested in it till date, its 1 lalkh would have become 17.37 lakh today.
2 min read . 05:27 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stocks 2021: Taking cue from BSE SME listed stock price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the stock five days ago and had remained invested in the stock till date, its 1 lakh would have become around 1.10 lakh

Multibagger stocks 2021: Equity return in the year 2021 is robust and stock market experts are of the opinion that it is because of the strong rebound of the markets after the heavy selloff post-first wave of Covid-19. But, for surprise to the street followers, the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 in India includes BSE SME stocks too. Aditya Vision shares are glaring example of it. The BSE SME listed stock has been skyrocketing throughout the year and it has ended in the green zone in last 4 out of 5 trade sessions.

Multibagger stocks 2021: Equity return in the year 2021 is robust and stock market experts are of the opinion that it is because of the strong rebound of the markets after the heavy selloff post-first wave of Covid-19. But, for surprise to the street followers, the list of multibagger stocks in 2021 in India includes BSE SME stocks too. Aditya Vision shares are glaring example of it. The BSE SME listed stock has been skyrocketing throughout the year and it has ended in the green zone in last 4 out of 5 trade sessions.

Aditya Vision share price history

Aditya Vision share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Aditya Vision stock is a BSE SME listed stock that got listed in December 2016. Today, the Bihar-based retailer stock price had crashed 5 per cent but in the last 5 trade sessions, it has gained near 10 per cent by surging from 1286.90 per stock levels to 1415.20 per stock mark at BSE.

However, in the last one month, Aditya Vision share price has surged from 607.20 mark to 1415.20 levels — yielding more than 133 per cent for its share holders. If we look at the history of this SME listed stock in the last 6 months, it has shot up from 81.45 to 1415.20 per stock levels — giving robust 1637 per cent return to its share holders. However, in the last one year, this BSE SME listed stock has surged from 24.70 to 1415.20 per stock levels — yielding near 5630 per cent to its share holders.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from Aditya vision share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the stock five days ago and had remained invested in the stock till date, its 1 lakh would have become around 1.10 lakh. Similarly, if the investor had invested 1 lakh in the BSE SME counter one month ago and had remained invested in it till today, its 1 lakh would have become 2.33 lakh. But, if the investor had investor invested in Aditya Vision shares 6 months ago and had remained invested in it, its 1 lalkh would have become 17.37 lakh.

However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the counter exactly one year ago and had remained invested in the counter, then its 1 lakh would have become 57.30 lakh as the stock has delivered around 5630 per cent in this period.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

PE-VC deals activity set for record levels this year, i ...

Premium

Sensex marginally higher, Dow futures down 122 points

Premium

Covid-19 vaccine holdouts face restrictions in Europe a ...

Premium

Workplaces may soon start buzzing again as firms inoculate staff

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!