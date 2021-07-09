Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Your 1 lakh would have become 8 lakh in this IT stock in one year

Your 1 lakh would have become 8 lakh in this IT stock in one year

Multibagger stocks 2021: IT stock has remained a money-making stock for its investors throughout the year.
2 min read . 11:21 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: This Bengaluru-based software company stock price has skyrocketed from 7.82 on 9th July 2020 to 72.75 per stock mark at NSE (today at 10.49 AM)

Money magnet Charlie Munger once said that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. This holds well when it comes to Indian IT stock Subex. This Bengaluru-based software company stock price has skyrocketed from 7.82 on 9th July 2020 to 72.75 per stock mark at NSE (today at 10.49 AM). That means the stock has jumped to the tune of 837.34 per cent in the last one year time period. This IT stock is one of the multibagger stocks of 2021. Interestingly, in this list of multibagger stocks is full of small-cap and mid-cap stocks as investors moved towards these sectors after the heavy beating in the stock market post-first wave of Covid-19.

Subex share price history

As mentioned earlier, Subex share price has jumped 337.34 per cent in the last one year while in the last six months; the IT stock has delivered more than 150 per cent to its share holders. The stock has delivered staggering 22.88 per cent in the last one month as well. So, the IT stock has remained a money-making stock for its investors throughout the year.

Investment return

Taking a cue from the above returns from the Subex shares, if a cash segment investor had invested 1 lakh in the counter, its 1 lakh would have become 8.37 lakh in the last one year while in the last six months, its 1 lakh would have become 1.53 lakh. The investor would have gained 22,000 on one's 1 lakh investment and its net amount would have become 1.22 lakh in the last one month.

Currently, market capitalisation of Subex is around 3750 crore. It has reported total income of 758.90 crore against the gross sale of 754.40 crore in the latest quarterly results.

