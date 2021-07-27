Your 20,000 would have become 1 crore in this pharma stock in 18 years

Multibagger stocks 2021: Charlie Munger once said that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. This quote of Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway holds well on Indian pharma stock Divis Lab shares. The pharma stock is one of the multi-bagger stocks in India as it has delivered 108 per cent return in the last one year to its shareholders. However, if we look at the stock price history since its listing in March 2003, Divi's Lab share price has skyrocketed from ₹9 per share mark (close price on listing date 13th March 2003 at NSE) to ₹4920 per share levels— delivering around 54,566 per cent return to its shareholders in the last 18 years.

Divis Lab share price history

Divis Lab shares got listed on 13th March and it had a close price of ₹9 on its debut at NSE. In just one year, the pharma stock rose up to ₹83.77 per stock mark — logging around 830 per cent rise in its share price in first year of its listing. However, in first 5 years of its listing, Divis Lab share price went up to ₹308.36 per stock mark — registering around 3325 per cent rise since its debut. But these return will look small, if we look at the overall return delivered by the stock since its listing. The stock has jumped from ₹9 to ₹4920 — around 5.466 times of its debut price.

Impact on your money

Taking cue from Divis Lab share price history — if an investor had invested ₹20,000 in the stock on its debut and had remained invested for first one year, his/her ₹20,000 would have become ₹36,754. Similarly, if an investor had invested in the stock on its debut and had remained invested in the counter for first five years, ₹20,000 would have become ₹6,85,244. However, if an investor had invested ₹20,000 on its debut and had remained invested in the stock throughout 18 years, ₹20,000 would have become ₹1.09 crore (including stock split, bonus and dividends announced by the company in this period).

Divis Lab share price outlook

Speaking on Divis Lab share price target in short-term time-horizon Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Divis Lab shares have recently given a breakout at ₹4600 and it has been sustaining above this levels. The outlook of the pharma counter is still positive and one can buy Divis Lab shares at current market price for the target of ₹5000 maintaining stop loss at ₹4870."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.