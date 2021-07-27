Your 20,000 would have become 1 crore in this pharma stock in 18 years

Divis Lab shares got listed on 13th March and it had a close price of ₹9 on its debut at NSE. In just one year, the pharma stock rose up to ₹83.77 per stock mark — logging around 830 per cent rise in its share price in first year of its listing. However, in first 5 years of its listing, Divis Lab share price went up to ₹308.36 per stock mark — registering around 3325 per cent rise since its debut. But these return will look small, if we look at the overall return delivered by the stock since its listing. The stock has jumped from ₹9 to ₹4920 — around 5.466 times of its debut price.