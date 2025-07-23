YouTuber Mr Beast reportedly to make livestream debut on Chinese video platform Kuaishou, stock up 7%. Details here

YouTuber Mr Beast is reportedly set to make a livestream debut on Chinese video platform Kuaishou on 26 July 2025. The shares of the Chinese video platform closed over 7% higher after the development.

YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 415 million subscribers on his main channel, where Jimmy Donaldson and his crew make entertainment videos which cross 100 million views on average.
YouTuber Mr Beast is reported to be launching his first live stream on a Chinese video platform named Kuaishou on 26 July 2025, according to a local Chinese news portal on Wednesday, 23 July 2025. The shares of Kuaishou Technology listed on the Hang Seng index closed over 7% higher after the development. 

The short video platform will feature Chinese cultural elements, including a Dunhuang mural painting challenge and hanfu quick-change, along with AI real-time translation to allow seamless interaction between Chinese and English-speaking viewers, according to a The Standard Hong Kong report.

According to data collected from YouTube, Mr Beast has more than 415 million subscribers on his main channel, where Jimmy Donaldson and his crew make entertainment videos which cross 100 million views on average. 

Mr Beast has reportedly shown interest in the Chinese market before including launching a social media account on Bilibili, according to the news portal's report.

Kuaishou Technology Share Price Trend

Kuaishou Technology's share price closed 7.08% higher at HK$77.90 after Wednesday's stock market session on the Hang Seng index, compared to HK$72.75 at the previous market session.

The shares jumped to HK$78.85 during the intraday session on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

The Kuaishou Technology shares have lost 74% in the last five years. However, the stock has gained more than 74.86% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have jumped 92.11% in 2025, and is trading 12.65% higher in the last five market session on the Hong Kong-based stock exchange.

The stock hit its 52-week high level on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, after the reports on Mr Beast at HK$78.85, while the 52-week low level was at HK$37.55, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

