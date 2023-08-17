Yudiz Solutions IPO listing: NSE SME share lists at 12% premium. Details here1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Yudiz Solutions share price opened on NSE at ₹185 apiece, which is ₹20 higher from upper price band of ₹165 per equity share
Yudiz Solutions IPO listing: After strong response by retail investors, Yudiz Solutions share price opened today on NSE at ₹185 per share levels, delivering ₹20 per share listing premium to its lucky allottees against the upper price band of the IPO. The public issue was launched at a price band of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share on 10th August 2023.
