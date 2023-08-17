Yudiz Solutions IPO listing: After strong response by retail investors, Yudiz Solutions share price opened today on NSE at ₹185 per share levels, delivering ₹20 per share listing premium to its lucky allottees against the upper price band of the IPO. The public issue was launched at a price band of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share on 10th August 2023.

After listing at ₹185 per share levels, Yudiz Solutions share price today ascended further and went on to hit intraday high of ₹191 per share levels. However, profit booking soon triggered and the stock came down and touched intraday low of ₹165 apiece. Yudiz Solutions share price is currently quoting at ₹182.50 apiece levels on NSE, near 2.50 per cent lower from the Yudiz Solutions IPO listing price of ₹185 apiece. Currently, market cap of the stock is ₹18,832.86 crore and in just 10 minutes of share listing, trade volume of the SME stock has touched 5,84,800.

From the net proceeds of its public offer, the blockchain, AI and gaming focused enterprise solutions technology company aims to meet expenses required for unidentified acquisitions, for development of new products and technologies, branding and marketing purposes, etc.

Yudiz Solutions IPO details

Yudiz Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 4th August 2023 and it close on Tuesday, 8th August 2023. Yudiz Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share. In three days of bidding, the book build issue proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange was subscribed 5.03 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 6.41 times.

A lucky allottee has got 800 shares of the company as on lot of the Yudiz Solutions IPO comprised 800 shares of the company.

The company has offloaded 27,17,600 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 per equity share.

(This is a developing stock. Please refresh for more updates)