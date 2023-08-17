Yudiz Solutions IPO listing: NSE SME share lists at 12% premium. Details here

After listing at ₹185 per share levels, Yudiz Solutions share price today ascended further and went on to hit intraday high of ₹191 per share levels. However, profit booking soon triggered and the stock came down and touched intraday low of ₹165 apiece. Yudiz Solutions share price is currently quoting at ₹182.50 apiece levels on NSE, near 2.50 per cent lower from the Yudiz Solutions IPO listing price of ₹185 apiece. Currently, market cap of the stock is ₹18,832.86 crore and in just 10 minutes of share listing, trade volume of the SME stock has touched 5,84,800.