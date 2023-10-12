Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q1FY24 earnings disappoint; shares slump 6%
Zaggle share price slumps 6% on dismal Q1FY24 earnings. Zaggle Prepaid reports 67.4% decline in profit after tax for Q1FY24.
Zaggle share price slumped nearly 6% on Thursday's trade after the SaaS fintech player reported dismal Q1FY24 earnings. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services reported its earnings for the quarter ended June on Wednesday. Zaggle Prepaid share price opened at ₹205.10 apiece on BSE on Thursday. At 10:54 IST, Zaggle share price recovered but was down over 2% at ₹209.30 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started