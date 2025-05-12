Zaggle Prepaid Q4 Results: Net profit rises 67% YoY to ₹32 crore, revenue up 50.5%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q4FY25 results today: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a SaaS fintech company, released its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, on Monday, May 12, post market hours.

The company reported a 66.8% jump in its standalone net profit to ₹32 crore, driven by strong revenue growth, which rose 50.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹411 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹19 crore and revenue of ₹273 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA improved 34.6% YoY to ₹36 crore, although the EBITDA margin declined to 8.9% from 10% in Q4FY24, impacted by a rise in ESOP costs.

Also Read | Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Zaggle Prepaid jumps 7% on THIS update

The year-on-year (YoY) growth in topline was driven by a notable rise across all revenue lines, primarily led by the strong performance of the Zoyer solution and organic growth in the Save & Propel business segments.

The company also benefited from the addition of new clients and users, along with effective cross-sell initiatives.

For the full year of FY25, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹87.4 crore, up from ₹44 crore in FY24, while revenue from operations surged 68% YoY to ₹1,302 crore. Meanwhile, the company projects total ESOP expenses for FY26 to be approximately ₹90–100 million.

Company targets 35–40% organic revenue growth in FY26 Commenting on the performance, Raj P. Narayanam, founder and executive chairman, said, "This year has been exceptional, with our highest yearly performance ever. FY25 revenues have surpassed our guidance, crossing the ₹13,000 million mark and achieving a 68.0% year-on-year growth. Also, our PAT at ₹874.8 million was almost double that of last year. This combination of high growth and strong profitability is a clear sign of the longevity of our business model and discipline in execution."

"Building on our strong performance, we project our organic FY26 topline growth to range between 35% and 40%, and we are upping our guidance for EBITDA margin in the range of 10% to 11%. As we continue to scale, we remain focused on driving margin expansion through increased operating leverage, operational efficiencies, and cross-sell opportunities," he further said.

The company shares ended with an 8.38% gain in today's session, settling at 366.60 apiece on BSE.