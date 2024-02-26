Zaggle prepaid stock soars 14.5% to touch fresh all-time high after signing three business agreements
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares surged by 14.5% to hit a record high of ₹328.40 apiece after the company entered agreements with Nishi Forex, Benetton India, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The company is a prominent player in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment.
The shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services have been consistently rising in recent trading sessions due to several positive developments. In today's intraday trading session, the stock surged by another 14.5% to reach a new record high of ₹328.40 per share.
