Zaggle Prepaid's board approves nearly ₹60 crore fundraise via warrant issue; shares closed 1.9% higher — Details

Small-cap stock: Hyderabad-based Indian fintech solutions provider Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' board of directors announced on Friday, 3 October 2025, that the firm has approved a fund infusion of nearly ₹60 crore via a warrant issue to both promoter and non-promoter shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

Zaggle Prepaid's fundraising details Zaggle Prepaid's board of directors approved the issue of up to 10,58,201 share warrants to two investors, namely RAN Ventures Private Limited (promoter group firm), and Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), a non-promoter group entity.

According to the company's BSE filing, the warrants will be issued to the investors at an issue price of ₹567 per warrant, which amounts to an aggregated sum of ₹59,99,99,967 crore.

Each share warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company, with a face value of Re 1 each.

Board approved “raising of funds through issuance of up to 10,58,201 warrants for cash at a price of ₹567/- per warrant (including a premium of ₹566/- only) each (Warrant Issue Price), aggregating up to ₹59,99,99,967,” the company informed the exchange through its filing.

Zaggle Prepaid Share Price Trend Zaggle Prepaid shares closed 1.91% higher at ₹347.05 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹340.55 at the previous market close. The company announced its board meeting results during the afternoon session of the Indian stock market.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares have given stock market investors more than 119% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 22% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped 36.36% in 2025 and have lost 13.31% in the last one-month period. The company's shares are trading 1.04% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Zaggle shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹597 on 17 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹299 on 9 April 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,659.29 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee