Zaggle share price opens at discount on BSE. Opportunity to buy?1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Zaggle share price opened on BSE at ₹162 apiece whereas on NSE it had par listing at ₹164 per share
Stock market today: Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited listed on BSE and NSE in a special per-open session during Friday deals. Zaggle share price opned at ₹162 on BSE whereas it listed on NSE at ₹164 apiece levels. Thus, the fintech stock listed in discount on BSE while it had a par listing on NSE.
