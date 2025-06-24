Zee’s ₹2,237 crore raise signals deeper retreat as family tightens control
Dev Chandrasekhar 6 min read 24 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
The family’s ownership jumps to 18.39% revealing the prioritizing of control even as the strategic defensive retreat from content investment undermines transformative potential.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When a cash-rich media company chooses to issue fresh equity that significantly boosts promoter control, it raises questions about strategic priorities and shareholder value that go beyond routine financial decisions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story