Zee board approves raising funds up to ₹2,000 crore via issuance of equity shares and other methods; stock jumps 5%
Zee board approves raising funds up to ₹2,000 crore via issuance of equity shares and other methods; stock jumps 5%
The Board of ZEE granted in-principle approval to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, on Thursday. The fundraising will be conducted in one or more tranches.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started