The Board of ZEE granted in-principle approval to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, on Thursday. The fundraising will be conducted in one or more tranches.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today considered and given its in-principle approval for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities provided that the aggregate amount shall not exceed ₹2,000 crore," the company said in a filing.

