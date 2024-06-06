Zee board approves raising funds up to ₹ 2,000 crore via issuance of equity shares and other methods; stock jumps 5%

The Board of ZEE granted in-principle approval to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, on Thursday. The fundraising will be conducted in one or more tranches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today considered and given its in-principle approval for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities provided that the aggregate amount shall not exceed ₹2,000 crore," the company said in a filing.

