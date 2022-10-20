Zee Ent, BHEL, 3 other stocks continue to be part of NSE's F&O ban list1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:49 AM IST
- The stocks have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the MWPL, as per the NSE.
A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, October 20, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.