ZEE Ent Q3 results: Net profit falls 5.1% YoY to ₹155.3 crore

ZEE Ent Q3 results: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) announced on Thursday a 5% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter year-on-year (YoY), amounting to ₹155 crore compared to ₹164 crore from the same period last year. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributed to the company's shareholders.

In Q3FY26, the company’s operational revenue reached ₹2,149 crore, marking a 15% increase YoY from ₹1,836 crore reported in the equivalent period of the previous financial year.

During this period, the profit after tax (PAT) surged by 103% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), rising from ₹76 crore in Q2FY26. Meanwhile, the revenue grew by 9% compared to ₹1,969 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

For the quarter ended December, the company experienced expenses totaling ₹2,087 crore, reflecting an 11% increase from ₹1,880 crore in Q2FY26 and a 20% rise compared to ₹1,735 crore in Q3FY25.

In Q3FY26, the company reported an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹241 crore, representing a 24% decline compared to the same period last year and a 64% increase from the previous quarter.

The EBITDA margin for Q3FY26 was 16.1%, in comparison to 7.4% in Q2FY26 and 10.5% in Q3FY25.

Revenue by Segment Zee noted that a decline in FMCG expenditures affected domestic advertising revenue, which fell by 10% year-over-year, while the local advertising landscape continues to be weak. It expressed optimism about a potential recovery in spending on brand promotion.

At the same time, a rise in digital revenue contributed to the increase in subscriptions.

The growth in revenue from other sales and services was primarily fueled by the sale of distribution rights for two major films.

1) Advertising revenue reached ₹852 crore, an increase from ₹806 crore in Q2FY26 but a decrease from ₹941 crore in Q3FY25.

2) Subscription revenue totaled ₹1,050 crore, rising from ₹1,023 crore in Q2FY26 and showing an increase from ₹983 crore in Q3FY25.

3) Revenue from other sales and services amounted to ₹378 crore, up from ₹140 crore in Q2FY26 but down from ₹557 crore in Q3FY25.

ZEE Ent share price today ZEE Ent share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹82.22 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹86.31 per share. Following the Q3 results, the stock was trading over 3% higher.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, after a sharp 45 percent decline over the last 29 weeks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises is showing early signs of stabilization and a potential bounce back. Price action is attempting to carve out a weekly double bottom, signaling selling exhaustion rather than fresh distribution. The structure remains fragile, but momentum loss on the downside hints at a tactical reversal setup.

“If this level is reclaimed, a relief rally toward the 50-day EMA near 94 becomes highly likely as short covering and mean reversion kick in. This move should be treated as a corrective bounce, not a trend reversal. Failure to sustain above 88 would keep the broader downtrend intact and reopen downside risks,” said Jain.