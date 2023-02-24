Zee Ent shares extend decline for second trading day amid insolvency proceedings
- Zee share price today declined for the second straight trading session
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) extended decline for the second straight day on the BSE in Friday's early deals after insolvency proceedings were initiated against the company due to a loan default. The stock fell as much as 5% in early trade after closing down nearly 4% in the previous session.
