Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) extended decline for the second straight day on the BSE in Friday's early deals after insolvency proceedings were initiated against the company due to a loan default. The stock fell as much as 5% in early trade after closing down nearly 4% in the previous session.

Punit Goenka, chief executive of Zee on Thursday challenged insolvency proceedings against the company by India's bankruptcy court, and still expected a timely completion of a merger with the local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday banned the derivatives trading on Zee shares effective from April 28, 2023.

The company's shares, which have lost about 20% so far this year, are on track for their fifth straight session of losses. NCLT's insolvency admission against ZEEL to delay Sony merger timeline, say analysts.

Goenka's petition is coming up for hearing on Friday morning at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT). The matter pertains to a default of ₹89 crore by Zee Group's multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test