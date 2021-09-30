Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Zee Ent, Vodafone Idea out of F&O ban on NSE today

Zee Ent, Vodafone Idea out of F&O ban on NSE today

Premium
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, File photo
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Livemint

  • Sun TV is the only stock under the futures and options (F&O) ban list on National Stock Exchange (NSE) for today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Only one stock has been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The scrip is banned under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Only one stock has been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The scrip is banned under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

TV network Sun TV is the only stock under the NSE's F&O ban list for today. Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), that were part of the list in the previous session, are out of the list for Thursday.

TV network Sun TV is the only stock under the NSE's F&O ban list for today. Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), that were part of the list in the previous session, are out of the list for Thursday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges, which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Cloud kitchens mushroom as Indians order food home

Premium

Things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund

Premium

HDFC Bank didn't flag forgery attempts but charged fees ...

Premium

Sebi unhappy with Baba Ramdev’s viral stock sermon

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!