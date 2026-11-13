Zee Entertainment buyback: What happened with ZEEL stock after ₹600 cr announcement? Check record date, price

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has announced a ₹600 crore share buyback, offering shareholders an opportunity to tender their shares at ₹91 apiece. The company's board approved the proposal on November 12, 2026, for the buyback of up to 6.59 crore fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

The media stock fell over 3% on Friday, Nov 13, to its day's low of ₹75.49 per share on BSE post the announcement of the buyback. The stock has lost 3% in 1 month, 26% in 3 months, 19% in 6 months and 28% in last 1 year.

The proposed buyback will be conducted through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis, with November 25, 2026, fixed as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

The company said the move followed a detailed assessment of its financial position, free cash flow, business outlook and shareholder expectations. Here are the key things investors should know about the proposed Zee Entertainment buyback.

Zee Entertainment buyback: 7 key things to know 1. Buyback size and number of shares Zee Entertainment's board has approved a buyback of up to 6,59,34,065 fully paid-up equity shares, representing up to 6.86% of the company's existing paid-up equity share capital. The total buyback amount has been capped at ₹600 crore.

The buyback size represents 7.22% and 6.61% of the aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on the company's latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements, respectively, as of March 31, 2026.

2. Buyback price fixed at ₹ 91 per share The company has fixed the buyback price at ₹91 per equity share, payable in cash. The offer will be made to shareholders and beneficial owners whose names appear on the company's records as of the record date.

The board has also authorised the possibility of revising the buyback price upwards and reducing the number of shares proposed to be bought back, provided the overall buyback size remains unchanged. Such a revision can be made up to one working day before the record date.

3. November 25 fixed as record date Zee Entertainment has fixed Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback.

Shareholders holding the company's equity shares as of the record date will be eligible to participate, subject to the applicable buyback regulations and the terms of the offer.

The company said the detailed public announcement and other documents outlining the process, timelines and participation requirements would be released in due course.

4. Small shareholders to get a reserved portion The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis. Under the applicable SEBI buyback regulations, 15% of the number of shares proposed to be bought back, or the number of shares shareholders in the small shareholder category are entitled to, whichever is higher, will be reserved for small shareholders.

This provision is intended to ensure participation opportunities for eligible small shareholders in the buyback.

5. Promoters will not participate Zee Entertainment's board has noted the intention of the promoters and members of the promoter group not to participate in the proposed buyback.

According to the pre-buyback shareholding pattern as of November 6, 2026, promoters held 3.99% of the company's equity share capital, while non-promoter shareholders held the remaining 96.01%.

The post-buyback shareholding pattern will be disclosed after the completion of the offer.

6. Why has Zee Entertainment announced the buyback? In its press release, Zee Entertainment said the board's decision followed a comprehensive review of the company's financial strength, free cash flow and business outlook. The company said it had evaluated different avenues to enhance shareholder returns and considered the buyback an appropriate way to reinforce investor confidence.

R. Gopalan, Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, "The Board remains firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of all shareholders and ensuring that the Company's capital is deployed in a prudent and value-accretive manner. The decision to approve the buy-back of equity shares reflects our confidence in the Company’s potential and fundamental strength to capitalize on the opportunities in the future."

He added that the board believed the company's intrinsic value was not appropriately reflected in its current market valuation and that the buyback represented an opportunity to reinforce confidence in its ability to generate long-term shareholder value.

7. What are the next steps? The company has constituted a buyback committee and delegated the necessary powers to it to oversee the process. Sangeeta Shetty, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, has been appointed as the compliance officer for the buyback, while Emkay Global Financial Services Limited has been appointed as the manager to the offer.

The company will release the public announcement and other documents containing the detailed terms, timelines and participation process in accordance with SEBI regulations.

Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka said the company had taken significant steps to strengthen its capabilities, sharpen its strategic focus across content, digital and emerging growth opportunities, and improve operational efficiencies.

He added that the buyback approval reflected the board's confidence in the company's potential and its ability to capitalise on future opportunities while pursuing sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.