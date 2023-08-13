A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, August 14, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Granules India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

In the previous trading session, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the second straight day amid weak global cues with the dollar's rise against its major global peers after the US inflation came in steady. US consumer prices rose moderately last month which raised hopes that the US Fed will leave interest rates steady next month.

Sensex closed 365.53 points, or 0.56 per cent, lower at 65,322.65 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,428.30, down 114.80 points, or 0.59 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also fell but they still outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.13 per cent lower while the Smallcap index ended with a loss of 0.31 per cent. For the week, Sensex lost 0.6 per cent while Nifty declined 0.45 per cent.

‘’Markets drifted lower for the third successive week and lost nearly half a per cent. The tone was more of a consolidation for most of the week but a dip on Friday pushed the index in red….The continued pressure in the banking pack is fading the recovery attempts however stability in select heavyweights is capping the pace of decline,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

‘’The recent price action indicates the corrective tone to continue in Nifty, after the failed attempt to surpass the hurdle at 19,650. And, a decisive break of the recent swing low i.e. 19,300 may push the index to 19,100….Meanwhile, traders should focus more on risk management citing mixed signals and staying stock-specific,'' added Mishra.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

