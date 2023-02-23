Under the terms of the DSRA agreement between the bank and Siti Networks - to which Zee is also a party - the Essel group firm had guaranteed the bank's ₹150 crore loan to the latter. Despite assurances, Zee had failed to maintain an amount equal to one quarter's interest and one quarter's principal at all times in the account - for the purpose of servicing its debts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}