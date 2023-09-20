Zee Entertainment Enterprises to be replaced by Culver Max Entertainment in FTSE indices after Sony merger1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
According to Zee-Sony merger terms, eligible Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders will receive 85 new Culver Max Entertainment shares for every 100 shares held.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) will be delisted from FTSE Global Equity indices following its merger with Sony Entertainment India.
