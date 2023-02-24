Big relief for Zee! NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment
- Recovery of the loan must go through the Debts Recovery Tribunal and not through Insolvency Code, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Goenka, says
In a huge relief for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the order directing for initiation of insolvency proceedings against Zee. The move came after NCLAT heard plea of Punit Goenka, chief executive of Zee, challenging insolvency proceedings against the company.
