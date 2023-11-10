Zee Entertainment posts a mixed Q2 performance; what's in it for investors?
Throughout the week, Zee Ent share price has been under pressure and lost about 6%. According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, Zee Ent stock is consolidating in a broad range of 240-275.
Zee Entertainment share price dropped 2% on Friday's trading session following the company's Q2 results. Domestic brokerages seems to have mixed views post Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 earnings. For the September quarter, the company recorded a 8.92% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹122.96 crore on Thursday. In a regulatory filing the company said that for the previous year during the same time, it reported a net profit of ₹112.89 crore. Zee Entertainment share price today opened at ₹264.70 apiece on BSE.
