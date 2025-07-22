Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Net profit jumps 14% YoY to ₹144 crore, revenue down 14% — Check details

Zee Entertainment Q1 results: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd announced its April to June quarter results on Tuesday, 22 July 2025. The company witnessed a 24% rise to ₹144 crore in its consolidated net profits for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹126 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to the exchange filing, the entertainment firm's revenue from core operations dropped 14% to ₹1,825 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared with ₹2,130 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

The company earns from three core operations, namely, from the advertisement revenue, the subscription revenue, and other sales and services, the financial statements show.

The reason the company was able to make profits was over the nearly 15% fall in the total expenses for the April-June quarter at ₹1,653 crore, compared to ₹1,941 crore in the same period a year ago.

Zee Entertainment Share Price Trend Zee Entertainment shares closed 5.74% lower at ₹133.75 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹141.90 in the previous market close. The company announced the first quarter results during the afternoon session of the stock market on 22 July 2025.

The shares have given stock market investors more than 8% return on their investments on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025, but are currently trading 7.65% lower in the last five stock market sessions. Zee Entertainment shares have lost 12.33% in the last five years, and are down 1.09% in the last one-year period.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

