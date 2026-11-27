The ₹600 crore share buyback of Zee Entertainment Enterprises will open on December 1 and close on December 7. Under the buyback, the company will repurchase up to 6.59 crore fully paid-up equity shares, according to its regulatory filing.

The buyback size represents 7.22% and 6.61% of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on its audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2026, respectively.

The buyback will be conducted through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis, with November 25, 2026, having been fixed as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Shareholders who held Zee Entertainment shares as of the record date are eligible to participate in the buyback, subject to the applicable entitlement ratio.

The company has fixed the buyback price at ₹91 per equity share, payable in cash. The offer will be made to shareholders and beneficial owners whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date.

The board has also authorised the possibility of revising the buyback price upwards and reducing the number of shares proposed to be repurchased, provided the overall buyback size remains unchanged. Any such revision can be made up to one working day before the record date.

The last date for the receipt of completed tender forms and specified documents by the registrar is also December 7, while the settlement of bids on the stock exchanges is scheduled to be completed by December 14.

Eligible shareholders are entitled to tender approximately one share for every 14 shares held on the record date. The actual entitlement ratio stands at 7.1495% for small shareholders and 7.1497% for other eligible shareholders.

Zee Entertainment promoters to stay away from buyback Zee Entertainment's board has noted the intention of the promoters and members of the promoter group not to participate in the proposed buyback.

According to the pre-buyback shareholding pattern as of November 6, 2026, promoters held 3.99% of the company's equity share capital, while non-promoter shareholders held the remaining 96.01%.

The company will disclose its post-buyback shareholding pattern after the completion of the offer.

Why has Zee Entertainment announced the buyback? In its press release dated November 16, Zee Entertainment said the board's decision followed a comprehensive review of the company's financial strength, free cash flow, and business outlook.

The company said it had evaluated various avenues to enhance shareholder returns and considered the buyback an appropriate way to reinforce investor confidence.

R. Gopalan, Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, "The Board remains firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of all shareholders and ensuring that the company's capital is deployed in a prudent and value-accretive manner. The decision to approve the buy-back of equity shares reflects our confidence in the Company’s potential and fundamental strength to capitalize on the opportunities in the future."

He added that the board believed the company's intrinsic value was not appropriately reflected in its current market valuation and that the buyback represented an opportunity to reinforce confidence in its ability to generate long-term shareholder value.

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