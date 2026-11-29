Zee Entertainment share buyback: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has announced a ₹600 crore share buyback at ₹91 per share, offering eligible shareholders an opportunity to tender their shares at a significant premium to the prevailing market price.

The company's buyback will open on December 1, 2026, and close on December 7, 2026. With Zee Entertainment shares closed at ₹67, the buyback price represents a premium of around 35.8%, making the offer attractive for existing shareholders.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility was November 25. This means investors who purchased Zee Entertainment shares after the record date will not be eligible to participate in the buyback.

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Market experts believe that eligible retail shareholders can consider tendering their shares, given the premium offered over the prevailing market price. However, the final benefit will depend on the number of shares accepted under the tender offer and the applicable tax treatment.

Zee Entertainment share buyback details Zee Entertainment's board approved a buyback of up to 6.59 crore fully paid-up equity shares at ₹91 per share, aggregating to ₹600 crore. The buyback will be conducted through the tender offer route, under which eligible shareholders can tender their shares in proportion to their entitlement.

The buyback represents approximately 6.86% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital as of March 31, 2026. The company has reserved the prescribed portion of the offer for small shareholders, while promoters and members of the promoter group have opted out of the buyback.

The buyback will open on December 1 and close on December 7, while the settlement is scheduled for December 14. Small shareholders holding up to 2,975 shares as of the record date will be eligible for the small shareholder category. The entitlement ratio has been fixed at one share for every 14 shares held.

Should eligible shareholders participate or not? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that participating in the buyback is an attractive opportunity for eligible retail shareholders, given the significant premium offered over the prevailing market price.

She said, "For eligible retail investors who held Zee Entertainment shares on the November 25, 2026 record date, participating in the ₹600 crore tender offer opening on December 1 is an attractive move. Because the record date has already passed, new buyers cannot enter for short-term arbitrage, making this decision relevant strictly to existing shareholders."

According to Srivastava, with the stock trading near ₹67, the buyback price of ₹91 offers a premium of around 35%, translating into a potential gain of ₹24 per share accepted in the buyback, before taxes and applicable charges.

On the acceptance ratio, she highlighted that the reserved small-shareholder category, comprising investors holding up to 2,975 shares on the record date, has an entitlement ratio of 7.15%, or approximately one share for every 14 shares held.

She added that actual acceptance could potentially be higher, depending on participation by other shareholders and the number of additional shares tendered. However, the company's letter of offer specifies the entitlement ratio and the mechanism for accepting additional shares; the actual acceptance beyond entitlement cannot be assumed in advance.

Srivastava said, "Tendering makes complete financial sense: you pocket a ₹24-per-share profit on accepted shares, can repurchase the same stock at lower market prices if you remain optimistic about Zee's turnaround, and face zero downside on unaccepted shares, which return to your demat account by December 14."

She also cautioned that investors should account for the applicable capital gains tax while calculating their actual returns.

Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, also believes that eligible investors can consider participating in the buyback.

He said, “Investors can participate in the Zee Entertainment share buyback, as the offer provides an attractive opportunity to earn a good return compared with the prevailing market price.”