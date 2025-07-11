Zee Entertainment share price crashes 6%; here's why

Zee Entertainment's share price crashed over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, July 11, after shareholders rejected a proposal to raise ₹2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities.

Zee Entertainment share price opened at ₹135.10 against its previous close of ₹141.90 and crashed 6.2 per cent to an intraday low of ₹133.05. The stock, however, pared losses and traded 2.26 per cent lower at ₹138.70 around 10 AM. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.34 per cent down at 82,904 at that time.

In an exchange filing on July 10, Zee disclosed that the special resolution to issue fully convertible warrants to the promoter group on a preferential basis received only 59.51 per cent of the votes in favour, while 40.5 per cent were against the proposal.

Being a special resolution, it needed 75 per cent shareholder approval.

The company's scrutiniser, in its report, said, "as the number of votes cast in favour of the resolution was not more than three times the number of votes cast against, the special resolution has not been passed with the requisite majority".