Zee Entertainment share price crashes 6%; here's why

Zee Entertainment's share price fell over 6% after shareholders rejected a proposal to raise 2,237.44 crore. The stock opened at 135.10, hitting a low of 133.05 before recovering slightly. The proposal failed to secure the required 75% approval from shareholders.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Jul 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Zee Entertainment share price crashes over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday.
Zee Entertainment share price crashes over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday. (Agencies)

Zee Entertainment's share price crashed over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, July 11, after shareholders rejected a proposal to raise 2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities.

Zee Entertainment share price opened at 135.10 against its previous close of 141.90 and crashed 6.2 per cent to an intraday low of 133.05. The stock, however, pared losses and traded 2.26 per cent lower at 138.70 around 10 AM. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.34 per cent down at 82,904 at that time.

In an exchange filing on July 10, Zee disclosed that the special resolution to issue fully convertible warrants to the promoter group on a preferential basis received only 59.51 per cent of the votes in favour, while 40.5 per cent were against the proposal.

Being a special resolution, it needed 75 per cent shareholder approval.

The company's scrutiniser, in its report, said, "as the number of votes cast in favour of the resolution was not more than three times the number of votes cast against, the special resolution has not been passed with the requisite majority".

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsZee Entertainment share price crashes 6%; here's why
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.