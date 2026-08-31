Zee Entertainment share price crashes over 14%- Here's why

Zee shares are witnessing a heavy selloff after Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and LIC Housing Finance said they will challenge the NCLT order approving a repayment plan proposed by Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra.

Nishant Kumar
Updated31 Aug 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Zee Entertainment's share price crashed by over 14% in intraday trade on 31 August.
Zee Entertainment's share price crashed by over 14% in intraday trade on 31 August. (REUTERS)

Zee Entertainment share price crashed more than 14% in intraday deals on the BSE on Monday, 31 August. Zee Entertainment shares opened at 100.85 against their previous close of 101.55 and dropped as much as 14.3% to hit an intraday low of 87. The stock, however, pared losses and traded nearly 9% down at 92.45 around 10:45 AM on the BSE, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive session.

Why is Zee share price falling?

Zee shares are witnessing a heavy selloff after three lenders- Canara Bank, Union Bank of India (UK) and LIC Housing Finance - on Saturday said they will challenge the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order approving a repayment plan proposed by Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra.

The three lenders said on Saturday that they had opposed the plan, which provides for 6.25 crore to be distributed among creditors and another 25 lakh towards insolvency process costs. The plan was approved by the NCLT on August 25 despite objections from several financial creditors.

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The appeals by these lenders against the NCLT order will take the dispute to the NCLAT.

The NCLT approved a plan under which 6.25 crore would be paid to creditors, against admitted claims of approximately 22,006.57 crore. A further 25 lakh has been earmarked for insolvency-process costs.

Zee Entertainment share price trend

Zee Entertainment's share price is up 1% year-to-date, compared to a 10% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex.

However, over the last 1 year, the stock has crashed 21%, hitting a 52-week low of 68.10 on 23 March this year and a 52-week high of 121.75 on 22 September last year.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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