Zee Entertainment share price down 5%: Independent Advisory committee role expansion fails to lift investor confidence
Stock Market Today: Zee Entertainment share price declined more than 5% in intraday trades. Independent Advisory committee role expansion to an Independent Investigation Committee failed to lift investor confidence
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price declined 5% on Wednesday and were trading close to ₹165 levels.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message