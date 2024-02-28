Zee Entertainment Enterprises latest efforts to tackle the market turmoil through formation of independent advisory committee and thereafter changing the nomenclature to “An independent investigation committee" seem to have not helped lift investor confidence.

In a filing to exchanges on Tuesday post market hours, Zee Entertainment had said that it further has expanded and strengthened the role of the ‘Independent Advisory Committee’ by including ‘Investigation Assessment’ as a primary responsibility of the Committee. Zee also has amended the nomenclature of the Committee from “An Independent Advisory Committee" to ‘An Independent Investigation Committee".

The investor confidence continues to remains weak ever since the Zee Sony $100 Billion merger plan was called off . Various news reports regarding financial irregularities also have been erupting and impacting investor confidence.

Jinesh Gandhi, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher had cut its FY25 earnings per share estimates by 6% and said that operating margin may remain under pressure in near term as recalibration measures are taken to reset the cost base by re-visiting content, technology, marketing and employee spends will take some time to unfold post-merger fall out. Post Q2 Results Gandhi had revised his target price for Zee Entertainment to ₹167 and said that likely improvement in ad-environment and accrual of benefits from NTO 3.0 is likely to result in sales CAGR of 10% over next 2 years with EBITDA margin of 11.3%/16.8% in FY24E/FY25E.

The analysts at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd post Sony-Zee merger fall out had said that Zee Entertainment may see a sharp de-rating in Price to earnings valuation of its broadcasting business to at least 10 times one-year forward or lower, due to the unfinished merger. This is because of linear TV growth has converged sharply. Zee may not have any potential to scale-up OTT offering in a highly fragmented market. Zee could see lower profitability – EBITDA margin, ex-Sports losses, could converge to 14%. Elara target price had therby been cut to ₹170.

Manish Bothra, Trading strategist, Money Mystery in his tweet said that probable immediate support for the Zee entertainment stock is at close to ₹155. Worst case probability for support is 139 and 124 plus.

