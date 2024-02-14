Zee Entertainment share price drops over 4% after Q3 results; brokerages cut target; Should you buy?
Zee’s advertising revenue fell 3.3% to ₹1,027.4 crore from ₹1,063.4 crore, while subscription revenue increased 3% to ₹921.3 crore from ₹894.4 crore, YoY.
Zee Entertainment share price declined over 4% in the early trade on Wednesday after the media and entertainment company reported its Q3 results. Zee shares as much as 4.37% to ₹180.35 apiece on the BSE.
