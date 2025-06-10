Zee Entertainment share price gains 6% on this business update regarding a strategic partnership: Check details

Stock Market Today: Zee Entertainment share price gained more than 6% during the intraday trades on Tuesday following business update regarding a strategic partnership. The details about the strategic partnership were announced by the company on Monday after the market hours.

Zee Entertainment strategic partnership details Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited announced on the exchanges on 9 June 2025 about Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited having entered into a strategic partnership with Content Start-up Bullet. As per the intimation on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange the strategic partnership Zee Entertainment Enterprises has entered into with Content Start-up Bullet is to launch India’s first Micro-Drama App.

Bullet will be introduced as part of the ZEE5 ecosystem, taking advantage of its enormous user base to provide direct access to top-notch, brief entertainment.

Bullet seeks to create locally produced stories with a global flair that are suitable for short bursts of binge-watching and feature emotional punch and masala-paced narratives.

The application will be offered in many languages and utilize the Company's extensive content engine and linguistic content library to further engage ZEE5 customers around the country.

The new-age content & tech start-up Bullet, co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah, has deveoped Bullet has developed India’s first Micro-Drama application focused on fast-paced, creator driven content through short duration vertical format episodes targeted towards the younger audiences.

As part of the company's strategic shift to become a dominant force in content and technology, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with Bullet to invest in or buy a stake in the company.

As per Zee Entertainment Enterprises release on the exchanges “The compelling value proposition of Bullet stems from its deep focus on creator-led content, gamified experiences, AI-powered personalization and content pricing, thereby revolutionizing how Indian short-form stories are created, discovered and monetized”.

The application as per Zee will cater to the evolving consumption habits of young audiences with mobile-first stories that offer users a quick and immersive content experience.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price movement Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price that opened at that opened at ₹129.55 on the BSE on Tuesday at the time of opening was up 1.7% over the previous trading sessions closing price of ₹127.40. TheZee Entertainment Enterprises share price however continued rising further to intraday highs of ₹135.70 and this translated into gains of more than 6 % during the intraday trades.

