Zee Entertainment share price jumps over 8% ahead of board meeting to consider and approve raising of funds

Zee Entertainment share price: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) share price soared over 8% after it informed exchanges that its board will meet on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to consider and evaluate various options for raising funds.

The company said the board will deliberate on issuing equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity through permissible modes, including private placement, preferential issue or any other suitable combination of methods.

The proposed fundraise comes after the company's earlier intimation dated June 6, 2026 and the outcome of the board meeting held on June 10, 2026. According to the filing, the board will also consider and approve the specific terms and conditions of the proposed fundraising exercise, including, if applicable, the determination of the issue price. The proposal will remain subject to all necessary approvals, including those from the company's shareholders and the relevant regulatory and statutory authorities.

Board to decide fundraising route The Zee Entertainment board will meet on July 1 to evaluate various fundraising options, including issuing equity shares or other convertible securities through permissible routes such as private placement or preferential issue. The board is also expected to consider the issue price and other terms of the proposed fundraise, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, inter-alia, to further consider and evaluate the mode/method of raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares."

The company said the fundraising could be undertaken through one or more permissible methods. These include private placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods that the board considers appropriate. The board will also evaluate the specific terms of the issue, including pricing, in accordance with applicable laws.

Separately, Zee Entertainment said that, in line with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the company's Code of Conduct, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities has been closed with immediate effect. The trading window will remain shut until 48 hours after the announcement of the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Zee Entertainment Stock Performance The stock jumped as much as 8.2% to its day's high of ₹112. It is now 26% away from its 52-week high of ₹151.70, hit in July 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹68.10 in March 2026.

The media stock has been in the green in the short term, rising 15.5% in 1 month, 45% in 3 months and 22% in 6 months. However, it fell over 22% in the last 1 year and around 50% in 5 years.