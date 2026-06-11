Zee Entertainment share price jumps 4% as board approves ₹2,300 crore fundraising plan

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) share price jumped 4% in intra-day deals on Thursday, 11 June after it approved a major fundraising plan. The company's board cleared a proposal to raise a minimum of ₹2,300 crore to support the company's strategic and business initiatives. The decision was taken at a board meeting held on June 10, 2026, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Zee stock jumped as much as 3.9% to its day's high of ₹107.12 per share on BSE.

The media and entertainment company said the proposed capital raise will be undertaken in one or more phases or tranches. According to the exchange filing, the board has not yet finalised the exact mode of fundraising and will continue discussions on the available options. The company stated that it would deliberate further on various fundraising alternatives before arriving at a final decision regarding the structure and execution of the capital raise.

"We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. June 10, 2026, has approved the raising of capital by the Company of minimum Rs. 2,300 Crores (Two Thousand Three Hundred Crores) in one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives. Further, the Board decided to deliberate further on options for raising funds," it said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

The company, however, did not disclose the specific route through which the capital would be raised.

Zee Entertainment stock performance The media stock has been in the green in recent times, it has risen 16% in 1 month, 30% in 3 months and 12% in the past 6 months. However, in the last 1 year, the scrip has lost 21%.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹151.70 in July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹68.10 in March 2026.

Zee Entertainment Q4 Results Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of ₹104 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹188 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's operating revenue declined 7% year-on-year to ₹2,025 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,184 crore in Q4FY25. Despite the weak performance, the board declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share.

Advertisement

The decline in both profitability and revenue during the quarter was primarily driven by a 4% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter drop in advertising revenue.

For the full financial year FY26, the company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 60% to ₹271 crore from ₹679 crore in FY25. Operating revenue for the year declined 2% to ₹8,099 crore, compared with ₹8,294 crore reported in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.