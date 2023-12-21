Zee Entertainment share price jumps 6% on merger deadline extension
Zee share price has been lacklustre this year so far, gaining just about 5 per cent as of December 20 close. Equity benchmark Sensex has gained about 16 per cent this year so far.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price jumped 6 per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday, December 21, a day after the company in an exchange filing signalled that Sony Pictures Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will give themselves some more time for the proposed merger.
