Zee Entertainment share price surges 7% as Punit Goenka quits as firm’s MD

Zee Entertainment's shares rose over 7% after Punit Goenka resigned as Managing Director while remaining CEO.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Zee Entertainment share price surges 7% as Punit Goenka quits as firm's MD
Zee Entertainment share price surges 7% as Punit Goenka quits as firm’s MD(Pixabay)

Zee share price: Shares of Zee Entertainment surged over 7 per cent in early trade on the BSE on Tuesday, November 19, a day after the company announced that Punit Goenka had resigned as Managing Director of the company. However, he will continue to serve as the CEO. Zee Entertainment stock opened at 118.05 against its previous close of 115.50 and rose as much as 7.2 per cent to the level of 123.80. Around 9:40 am, the stock traded 6.02 per cent up at 122.45.

"Punit Goenka decided to relinquish his position as Managing Director of the company to entirely focus on his operational responsibilities assigned to him by the board. The board of directors of the company accepted the resignation of Punit Goenka as Managing Director of the company and appointed him as CEO," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, November 18.

Moreover, the company said Mukund Galgali, Chief Financial Officer, will also assume the role of its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The change with effect from November 18, 2024.

More to come..

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsZee Entertainment share price surges 7% as Punit Goenka quits as firm’s MD

