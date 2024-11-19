Zee Entertainment share price surges 7% as Punit Goenka quits as firm's MD

Zee share price: Shares of Zee Entertainment surged over 7 per cent in early trade on the BSE on Tuesday, November 19, a day after the company announced that Punit Goenka had resigned as Managing Director of the company. However, he will continue to serve as the CEO. Zee Entertainment stock opened at ₹118.05 against its previous close of ₹115.50 and rose as much as 7.2 per cent to the level of ₹123.80. Around 9:40 am, the stock traded 6.02 per cent up at ₹122.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Punit Goenka decided to relinquish his position as Managing Director of the company to entirely focus on his operational responsibilities assigned to him by the board. The board of directors of the company accepted the resignation of Punit Goenka as Managing Director of the company and appointed him as CEO," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, November 18.

Moreover, the company said Mukund Galgali, Chief Financial Officer, will also assume the role of its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The change with effect from November 18, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}