Zee Entertainment share price zooms 7% as firm bags broadcasting rights for 2026 FIFA world cup in India

Shares of Zee Entertainment Limited (ZEEL) surged 7% in intraday trading on Monday, 1 June, after the company announced a partnership with FIFA to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India.

The stock has been in an uptrend since the last five trading sessions amid speculation that it could win the rights to telecast one of the world's most-watched sporting events in the country. Zee shares hit the day's high of ₹99.72 on the BSE today, recording a 20% gain during its five-day bull run.

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The announcement comes 10 days before the tournament kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Also Read | Zee Entertainment partners with FIFA to broadcast football world cups

Zee nets FIFA WC broadcasting rights According to an exchange filing shared by the company in the afternoon trade, Zee said it has partnered with FIFA to bring the world’s biggest football properties, FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030 editions, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market.

Leveraging its inherent consumer-centric approach, the company promises to bring the world’s most premium football spectacle to billions of fans across the country, it said in a filing today.

Additionally, the company also announced the launch of four dedicated sports channels, namely Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. "The investment will enable a multi-fold advantage to FIFA’s flagship global properties, ensuring that the matches not only reach across the length, but also the depth of the Nation," it said.

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The company's digital platform Zee 5 will ensure a LIVE immersive viewing experience in the language of choice for its viewers.

Also Read | Indians still confused where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026

While the size of the deal was not announced, several media reports had pegged the same at $30-35 million, far less than the $100 million FIFA had demanded for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

One major issue with the price reduction is late-night match timings in India—many matches take place early in the morning (like 5:30 am, 7:30 am, etc.) since the tournament is being held in North America.

Major broadcasting players like JioStar, which aired the 2022 World Cup through its predecessor Viacom18, had offered about $20 million for the rights but were rejected by FIFA, Reuters previously reported.

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There were also reports that Doordarshan could broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the broadcasters pulled out of securing "commercial rights" after telling the Delhi High Court that it is not "their responsibility" to do so.

The partnership with FIFA enables the company to unlock the immense untapped potential of a global sport like football in India.

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Commenting on the strategic partnership, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said, “We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential. Our approach has been to invest in properties where we see current relevance and future growth potential. Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.