Zee Entertainment shares extend gains for second session, rises 7% today | Check stock performance

Zee Entertainment share price surged as much as 7% in Monday's trading session, extending gains for second consecutive session despite volatility in the Indian stock market.

Zee Entertainment shares opened at ₹70.20 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹69.97 on Friday last week and touched an intraday high of ₹74.90 on 12 October.

The rally in the stock came in after the share price witnessed spurt in trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 169.84 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices pared their early gains and traded lower on Monday as investors assessed the impact of central bank measures aimed at supporting the rupee. A decline in oil prices, however, helped ease some concerns. The Nifty 50 was down 0.13% at 22,493.25, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.26% to 72,277.23. Both indices had opened the session with gains of around 0.5%.

Zee Entertainment recent business updates In an exchange filing on 6 October, the company said it received a notice from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on October 5, seeking certain information as part of an ongoing inspection under the Companies Act, 2013.

The company has already submitted the required information and will provide any further details or explanations sought by the ministry.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has received a notice from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on October 5, 2026 under Section 210(1)(a) & (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking certain information about the Company, in continuation to the ongoing inspection under Section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013,” the firm said in the filing.

Last month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a repayment plan proposed by Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra, under which creditors were set to recover around ₹6.5 crore against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore. This translates into a steep 99.97% haircut on the admitted claims.

The order had drawn opposition from lenders and financial institutions. Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and LIC Housing Finance said that they would challenge the NCLT’s decision approving Chandra’s repayment plan.

However, the case does not concern the resolution of corporate borrowings by Essel Group companies. Nor does it establish that Chandra personally borrowed ₹22,000 crore, making it important to distinguish the individual repayment proceedings from the group companies’ corporate debt.

Zee Entertainment share price performance Zee Entertainment Enterprises' share price has remained under pressure over the longer term, despite a marginal recovery in the recent week. The stock gained 0.86% over the past week, offering some respite to investors. However, this short-term uptick has not been enough to reverse its broader downward trend, with the stock declining 6.50% over the past month.

The stock has fallen 17.99% so far in 2026, reflecting continued weakness in its performance. The decline becomes more pronounced over longer periods, with Zee Entertainment shares losing 33.41% over the past year and 71.71% over three years.

Over the past five years, Zee Entertainment's share price has plunged 75.76%, indicating a substantial erosion in shareholder wealth over the period.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy shares jump 5% after Motilal Oswal reiterates bullish view

Zee Entertainment share price outlook On the technical outlook, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that the Zee Entertainment’s chart setup remains negative, with only marginal movement in the stock today.

“The price action is not offering any clear confirmation of a reversal or a sustained recovery, so the current movement does not inspire confidence. Traders should wait for stronger price action and a clear directional signal before taking a fresh position,” Ojha added.