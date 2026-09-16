Zee Entertainment shares surge 8% after 4-day losses; can it rise more? Experts decode

Zee Entertainment share price jumped 8% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 16 September, reflecting healthy buying interest after the recent correction. Zee Entertainment shares opened at ₹77.80 against their previous close of ₹77.40 and jumped as much as 8% to an intraday high of ₹83.62, looking set to snap its four-day losing run.

Zee Entertainment shares had been on a downtrend recently after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) stayed an earlier order approving its founder Subhash Chandra’s ₹6.5 crore repayment plan.

In Zee founder Subhash Chandra’s personal insolvency case, a resolution allowed ₹22,006 crore in admitted bank claims to be settled for ₹6.25 crore, effectively a 99.97% haircut.

However, a five-member NCLT bench froze the settlement and Chandra’s assets.

Zee Entertainment share price trend Zee Entertainment shares are down 14% so far in September after a 19% drop in August. The stock is down 10% year-to-date, hitting a 52-week low of ₹68.10 on 23 March this year. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹121.75 on 22 September last year.

Zee Entertainment shares technical view According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, the stock remains locked in a persistent structural downtrend, consistently forming lower lows and lower highs while trading below its key short- and long-term moving averages (20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs) since peaking near the ₹562 mark in February 2018.

Momentum indicators continue to reflect weak buying interest, rendering most rallies short-lived selling opportunities.

"A sustainable trend reversal appears unlikely until the stock establishes a definitive bottoming formation backed by strong volume expansion. Until then, any short-term upward bounce should be viewed as a temporary pullback within an overall bearish setup," said Kumar.

Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, has a buy view on Zee shares with target prices of ₹86, ₹92, and ₹98+, keeping a stop loss of ₹74.

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