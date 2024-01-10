Zee Entertainment stock rebounds, gains over 4% as company says Sony merger cancellation report 'baseless'
Zee Entertainment shares bounced back after previous drop, following clarification on merger cancellation reports with Sony Group. In today's intraday trade, the stock surged by 4.48%, reaching ₹267.80 apiece.
