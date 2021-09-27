Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Zee, IRCTC among 8 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Zee, IRCTC among 8 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

8 stocks under NSE's F&O ban today
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint

  • Members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, NSE said

As many as eight stocks/securities have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, September 27, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, Canara Bank continue to be under the F&O ban whereas two stocks - PSU metal company Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and media giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) have been added to the list for today.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges, which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

