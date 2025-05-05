Zee Media Corp Q4 Results: Net loss widens 464% to ₹36.76 crore, revenue drops 13% YoY

Zee Media Corp Q4 Results: Zee Media Corporation Limited announced its January to March quarter results on Monday, May 5, 2025. The company's net losses for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 widened 464 per cent to ₹36.76 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹6.51 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The media company's revenue from core operations dropped 13 per cent to ₹155.80 crore in the January to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹178.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Zee Media Corp Share Price Zee Media Corporation shares closed 2.93 per cent higher at ₹14.38 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹13.97 at the previous market close. The company announced the fourth quarter results after the stock market operating hours on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Zee Media shares have given stock market investors more than 176 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and 31.93 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, on the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock was down 24.20 per cent in 2025.

The media company shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹26.29 on October 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹10.36 on May 7, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalization (M-Cap) was at ₹899.37 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, May 5, 2025.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)