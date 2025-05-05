Mint Market
Zee Media Corp Q4 Results: Net loss widens 464% to ₹36.76 crore, revenue drops 13% YoY

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 May 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Zee Media Corporation announced its fourth quarter results on Monday, May 5, 2025. (REUTERS)

Zee Media Corp Q4 Results: Zee Media Corporation Limited announced its January to March quarter results on Monday, May 5, 2025. The company's net losses for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 widened 464 per cent to 36.76 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 6.51 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements. 

The media company's revenue from core operations dropped 13 per cent to 155.80 crore in the January to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to 178.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Zee Media Corp Share Price 

Zee Media Corporation shares closed 2.93 per cent higher at 14.38 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 13.97 at the previous market close. The company announced the fourth quarter results after the stock market operating hours on Monday, May 5, 2025. 

Zee Media shares have given stock market investors more than 176 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and 31.93 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, on the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock was down 24.20 per cent in 2025. 

The media company shares hit their 52-week high levels at 26.29 on October 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 10.36 on May 7, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalization (M-Cap) was at 899.37 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, May 5, 2025. 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

First Published:5 May 2025, 08:04 PM IST
