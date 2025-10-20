Zee Media Corporation share price jumps 12% ahead of the Muhurat Trading 2025 session

Multibagger small-cap stock: Zee Media Corporation shares bounced back more than 12% during Monday's trading session after the entertainment giant's stock hit its 52-week low levels on 20 October 2025, ahead of the Muhurat Trading 2025 session.

Zee Media shares witnessed high volume trading during the afternoon session of Monday's stock market, pushing the prices higher from their 52-week low level. The company's shares dropped to a year-low level during the morning market session on 20 October 2025.

The entertainment giant's stock made a nearly 16% jump on an intraday basis right ahead of this year's Muhurat Trading 2025 session. This auspicious trading session during Diwali eve, also known as Muhurat Trading, is a one-hour-long symbolic trade window where investors trade to pray for good fortune.

Zee Media Corp share price Zee Media Corp shares closed 12.58% higher at ₹11.10 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹9.86 at the previous day's close last week. The shares jumped ahead of the Muhurat Trading 2025 session, which is set to take place on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

During the intraday session on Monday, Zee Media shares jumped nearly 16% to hit the day's high of ₹11.42, compared to the previous market close at ₹9.86, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The entertainment company's shares dropped to a 52-week low level of ₹9.70 on Monday, 20 October 2025, right before bouncing back to hit the day's high level. The 52-week high level for the stock was at ₹22.53 on 21 October 2024.

Shares of Zee Media Corp have given stock market investors more than 128% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is down 49% in the last one-year period.

Zee Media Corp share price trend

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 41.54% in 2025 and have dropped 41.54% in the last one-month period. Zee Media Corp. shares recovered some of their losses from last week with today's intraday gains, but the shares are still trading 1.68% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Zee Media Corp's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹694.23 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 20 October 2025.

