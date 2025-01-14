Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Zee Media Corporation share price rises 4% on fundraise Buzz
BREAKING NEWS

Zee Media Corporation share price rises 4% on fundraise Buzz

Ujjval Jauhari

  Stock Market Today: Zee Media Corporation share price gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The company will be exploring available options for raising of funds to the tune of 400 crore

Stock Market Today: Zee Media Corporation stock price gains on fundraise Buzz

Stock Market Today: Zee Media Corporation share price gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The company will be exploring available options for raising of funds to the tune of up to 400 crore

Zee Media Corporation share price opened at 19.40 on the BSE on Tuesday, around 2% higher that the previous closing price of 19.00. The Zee Media Corporation share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 19.85 during the monrning trades on Tuesday, which translated in to gains of more 4% and almost 4.5%.

Zee Media Corporation informing the exchanges on the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday January 13, 2025, said that the Board has approved exploring available options for raising of funds to the tune of up to 400 crore.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
