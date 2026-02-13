Zee Media Corporation share rallies over 10% despite stock market crash; here's why

Zee Media Q3 Results 2026: Zee Media share price rallied over 10% in intra-day deals on Friday, February 13 after the media stock turned profitable in the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

Meanwhile, the broader markets witnessed a massive sell-off in trade today with the benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex down over a percent each as AI-led concerns led to a bloodbath in IT space.

The Zee group firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5,277 lakh in Q3FY26, compared with a loss of ₹2,421 lakh in Q3FY25, reflecting a significant turnaround. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations surged 50.72% year-on-year to ₹24,032 lakh, up from ₹15,945 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong revenue growth was supported by the addition of new income streams, with content archive licensing contributing ₹8,019 lakh during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, revenue remained largely flat at ₹11,735 lakh, indicating stable core operations. However, profitability improved meaningfully, with standalone PAT rising to ₹640 lakh from ₹36 lakh in the year-ago period. The improvement was aided by tighter cost control, as total expenses declined to ₹140.72 crore from ₹144.13 crore in Q3FY25.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), Zee Media reported a consolidated PAT of ₹2,843 lakh, reversing a loss of ₹8,266 lakh in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the nine-month period increased to ₹458.98 crore, compared with ₹337.40 crore a year earlier, underscoring a steady recovery in the company’s operating performance.

Zee Media share performance The stock rose as much as 10.11% to its day's high of ₹10.34. It is still 37% away from its 52-week high of ₹16.47, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹7.11 in January 2026.