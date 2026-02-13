Zee Media Corporation share rallies over 10% despite stock market crash; here's why

Zee Media's Q3FY26 results showed a profit of 5,277 lakh, a turnaround from a loss of 2,421 lakh in Q3FY25. Revenue surged 50.72% year-on-year to 24,032 lakh, driven by new income streams. Standalone PAT also improved significantly.

Zee Media Q3 Results
Zee Media Q3 Results 2026: Zee Media share price rallied over 10% in intra-day deals on Friday, February 13 after the media stock turned profitable in the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

Meanwhile, the broader markets witnessed a massive sell-off in trade today with the benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex down over a percent each as AI-led concerns led to a bloodbath in IT space.

The Zee group firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 5,277 lakh in Q3FY26, compared with a loss of 2,421 lakh in Q3FY25, reflecting a significant turnaround. On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations surged 50.72% year-on-year to 24,032 lakh, up from 15,945 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong revenue growth was supported by the addition of new income streams, with content archive licensing contributing 8,019 lakh during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, revenue remained largely flat at 11,735 lakh, indicating stable core operations. However, profitability improved meaningfully, with standalone PAT rising to 640 lakh from 36 lakh in the year-ago period. The improvement was aided by tighter cost control, as total expenses declined to 140.72 crore from 144.13 crore in Q3FY25.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), Zee Media reported a consolidated PAT of 2,843 lakh, reversing a loss of 8,266 lakh in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the nine-month period increased to 458.98 crore, compared with 337.40 crore a year earlier, underscoring a steady recovery in the company’s operating performance.

Zee Media share performance

The stock rose as much as 10.11% to its day's high of 10.34. It is still 37% away from its 52-week high of 16.47, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of 7.11 in January 2026.

The stock has lost 29% in last 1 year and 22% in past 6 months. However, it has recovered recently, rising over 4% in 3 months and 15.5% in 1 month.

