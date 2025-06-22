Zee Media share price in focus after promoter group buys 1.11 crore shares. Do you own?

Zee Media share price will remain in focus on Monday after promoter group acquired significant stake in the company. On Friday, the media company stock fell over 1.85 per cent in the early trading hours to ₹13.25, however, recovered quickly surging to ₹13.47 per share. The stock finally closed at ₹13.42.

According to reports, AUV Innovations LLP, part of the promoter group, has made a notable acquisition in Zee Media Corporation Limited by acquiring 1,11,00,000 shares at an average price of ₹13.6 through open market transactions. The transaction was total valued at ₹1,504 lakhs.

This comes after earlier purchases in May 2025, when AUV Innovations LLP acquired 2,40,000 shares on May 16, followed by another 29,60,000 shares on May 19. In total, the promoter has accumulated 1.43 crore shares through these open market transactions.

Zee Media Q4 results 2025 Zee Media Corporation Limited declared its financial results for the January–March quarter on May 5, 2025. As per the consolidated financial statements, the company’s net loss for the fourth quarter of FY 2024–25 surged by 464% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹36.76 crore, compared to ₹6.51 crore reported during the same period last year.

The media company reported a 13% decline in its core operational revenue, which fell to ₹155.80 crore in the January–March quarter of FY 2024–25, down from ₹178.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Zee Media’s total expenses for the fourth quarter rose by 6.39% year-on-year to ₹200.21 crore, compared to ₹188.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

“The Group has incurred a loss of Rs. 11,942 lakhs during the year ended 31 March, 2025 and the Working Capital stands negative as at that date. To address he same, the Group has been taking various steps including cost rationalization measures and has obtained credit period extension to discharge some of its contractual obligations,” said Zee Media Corp in the BSE filing.